‘He gained my heart’: Wildlife photographer watches orphan cub grow up without a mother

PANTEGO, North Carolina (WRAL) — Early in January, North Carolina wildlife photographer Lori Ann Beckwith spotted a small cub hiding in the top of a tree in a wildlife refuge in Pantego.

“I waited around for three hours, and the cub stayed there,” Beckwith said. She carefully took photos of the cub, and after weeks of watching him, she found there was no mother bear to be found.

The newborn bear was going to have to navigate the world alone.

Beckwith was concerned, and reached out to wildlife experts in the area, who assured her that this is a part of nature and that the cub will find his way.

“He’s by himself. We don’t know what happened,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith began to form an attachment to the bear, going to the Pungo National Wildlife Refuge each day she had off work.

“It turned into my place of peace … to see something that small, thriving and surviving,” she said.

She watched the cub put on weight, learn to come down from the tree and forage for food.

“I adore him. It’s amazing to watch his growth,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith became a wildlife photographer after her mother died. She had always loved taking photos and capturing memories, and Beckwith hopes to do the same.

“He’s gained my heart,” she said.

