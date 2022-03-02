Man accused of shooting another man at post office

By KC Downey

RUMNEY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting of another man at the U.S. Post Office in Rumney on Tuesday.

Police said Dean Kenneson, of Rumney, shot another man in the torso before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Kenneson and the victim know each other and were “engaged in a verbal altercation” in the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

Kenneson was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Kenneson was held on preventative detention ahead of an arraignment Wednesday.

