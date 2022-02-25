Teens break into vacant million-dollar Goodyear home to host massive party

By AMY CUTLER

Click here for updates on this story

GOODYEAR, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Goodyear Police are investigating after a group of teens broke into a million-dollar home, hosting a massive party with drugs and alcohol. Neighbors say it even had a DJ, and they’re furious.

The house on West Hilton Avenue is up for sale, and Brian Franks said he’s watching it for the owner. Franks said the party was planned. After looking at the video from the Ring camera, he noticed teens had come by in the days leading up to the party.

He showed Arizona’s Family the video; people in ski masks knocked one camera down and two other cameras were moved upward.

“They were using this backyard as their personal backyard,” Franks said. “They basically set up the DJ equipment were playing pool and were having a big party going on,” he explained.

Franks says his dogs alerted him to it early Sunday morning. At first, he thought someone was breaking in. Then Franks realized what was going on, and he called the police.

“We’re not talking about kids that came in here and had a couple of beers; we’re talking about kids that came in here and got obliterated,” he said.

The video shows two people carrying someone out. It also shows three officers arriving to break the party up.

Franks takes issue with what happened next. “The kids were allowed to leave on their own free will. Knowing how much alcohol was in this building and how much pot,” he said.

Police confirm a driver leaving the party was charged with a DUI.

Arizona’s Family followed up with Goodyear Police. They’re defending the officer’s actions; they point out there was a safe resolution. Police say they will continue to investigate who organized the event.

“You would expect for teenagers that have broken into someone else’s property for those teenagers to be held accountable,” he said.

Brian Garrettson lives two doors down from where the party happened. He had this message for those behind it. “Have respect for other people’s property, grow up,” Garrettson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.