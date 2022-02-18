Stolen taxi found in Atlanta parking lot after driver shot and killed

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A taxi van, believed to be connected to a deadly shooting has just been discovered in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta, police tell CBS46.

The vehicle was spotted by a parking attendant on Trinity Avenue. The attendant said he noticed the van and saw someone leaving from the vehicle.

The Atlanta Police Department announced Thursday they were looking for a taxi that was stolen after its driver was shot and killed.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 4:45 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was a taxi driver and arrived at the location a short time before he was shot by an unknown person.

Investigators determined the shooter left the scene in the victim’s taxi, but abandoned it shortly after.

If you have any information relating to this case, call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit by calling 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by calling investigators directly at 404-546-4235.

The taxi is a white Toyota van with a National Cab Company sign. Its taxi number is 0343.

