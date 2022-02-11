Police searching for woman who dragged an officer with a car

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — An officer was dragged at a traffic stop by a car in St. Louis county early Monday morning.

Police said it started around midnight when an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Breckenridge road in Breckenridge Hills. After running a female driver’s information, it was determined she was wanted for several felonies.

The officer then told the woman she was under arrest and to step out of the car. She then revved the engine when the officer reached to remove the keys. The car was put into drive dragging the officer 15 feet.

The woman ended up taking off in the car while several officers responded to help the officer. Her abandoned car was eventually found on Calvert avenue nearly crashed into several parked cars. After an extensive search, the woman was not found.

A news 4 crew member was on scene and spoke to a homeowner off camera who said police swarmed her home and asked to search inside. They believed the woman may have been in her house. The officer was not transported to the hospital and was said to be sore but mostly uninjured.

