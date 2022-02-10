Attorney accused of possessing child porn

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport attorney is behind bars, accused of possessing over 250 images of child porn.

Brian D. Smith, 68, was arrested Wednesday morning in Shreveport in a joint investigation by special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit and Shreveport Police Department.

The arrest was the result of a cyber tip that pornographic images of children under the age of 13 were being uploaded to a cloud server. The images were discovered when a search warrant was executed Wednesday, according to information from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and SPD booking records.

Smith was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. No bond is set.

Smith was listed as an attorney with the law firm of Casten & Pearce in Shreveport.

