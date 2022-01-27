Police: Student admits to writing fake bomb threat note

By James Paxson

BURTON, Michigan (WNEM) — The Burton Police Department found no evidence of a bomb at Bendle High School after a fake threat was made by a student Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 26, about 11:10 a.m., police were contacted by the high school about a potential bomb threat. Burton Police were joined by Grand Blanc Township Police, Metro Police, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit and the Michigan State Police K9 unit.

A high school student said she found a note saying a bomb was going to go off at the school. All the staff and students were evacuated safely.

After a thorough search of the building, Burton Police say no evidence of a bomb was found.

Students were allowed to return to school at 1 p.m.

The 16-year-old female student who found the note was questioned by Burton Police about the incident. She admitted to writing the note, according to the Burton Police Department.

Police will be seeking charges for threats made against the high school. The student is currently lodged at the juvenile detention center.

