MNPD: Father facing charges in crash on Bell Road that killed his son

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police plan to charge the father, who was driving the vehicle that crashed in Antioch on Wednesday morning, killing his 4-year-old son.

According to police, Alexander Nwaibe, 61, will be charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated child endangerment, and two counts of aggravated child neglect upon his hospital discharge.

Police say that Nwaibe’s 4-year-old son was killed in the crash while his 3-year-old daughter was injured.

Police said two children were ejected from Nwaibe’s 2012 Mercedes GL4 that crashed on Bell Road, near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Police on the scene said it appears children were not wearing seatbelts and speed was a factor.

MNPD’s fatal crash team is investigating, and News4 will update as more information is made available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.