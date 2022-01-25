Fire raging at junkyard in Port Newark, NJ impacts NYC air quality

By WABC Staff

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a junkyard in Port Newark that is sending smoke across the Hudson River and impacting New York City’s air quality.

The fire broke out at the Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal on Calcutta Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday and has been burning ever since.

Video from NewsCopter 7 Tuesday morning showed heavy flames and thick smoke rising from the scene.

Large excavators were moving around the burning debris are firefighters battled the flames. No injuries were reported.

Smoke was reported in Newark throughout the night, and is now drifting into Brooklyn and Manhattan, resulting in calls of smoke to the fire department.

Air quality has been affected and Meteorologist Jeff Smith says people with underlying conditions and even the average person might want to avoid outdoor activity.

Later, the plume should go off-shore when the wind shifts north later Monday.

