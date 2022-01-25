Cincinnati teacher uses football to teach lessons, spread Bengals spirit

By Karin Johnson

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — In Joyce Snyder’s second grade classroom at St. Antoninus, it’s not unusual to hear students chanting, “Cincinnati. We got a team right here in town. Ain’t gonna ever let us down. Who Dey. Who Dey.”

The hometown pride is contagious.

“I love football, and I just started when they came out with that cheer, that particular one, I started it with the kids,” Snyder said.

Snyder has been a teacher at St. Antoninus for 47 years, and for most of her career, she’s been working the Bengals into her lessons.

“I’ll have a map on each of the tables, and we’ll find different professional football teams, find out their name, find a river that’s near them, find out the capital of that state,” Snyder said. “If you go to the football game and buy a hotdog that’s 50 cents and a pop at 25 cents — which we wish — but if you have that, how much money did you spend?”

Her students are big fans of her teaching style.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Grace Miller said.

Isabel Schultz is “a big fan, because I like the Bengals a lot.”

They’re even bigger fans now after last weekend’s win.

“A few of my friends were over, and I just ran down there, and I yelled, ‘They’re in the Super Bowl,’ but actually, they have one more game,” student Sam Eagan said.

A game students at St. Antoninus are confident the Bengals can win.

