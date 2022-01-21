Mother arrested for death of 1-year-old shot on Jan. 12 in NW Atlanta

By JOYCE LUPIANI

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The mother of the 1-year-old girl who was shot on Jan 12 at a home in the 800 block of Harwell Road near I-285/I-20 interchange has been arrested.

The baby was transported in critical condition to a hospital and died on Jan. 15.

Police say that a gun was left unsecured in a room with two small children and one of the children fired the gun.

Atlanta Police said at the time that the stories they were told about the shooting didn’t add up.

Amaiya Dachanel Williams was taken into custody on Jan. 12 and is being charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Atlanta Police released the following statement:

This arrest does not bring us solace; this is a horrific incident with a nightmarish outcome for everyone involved, but especially the baby who never got a chance to live a full life. When children die due to adult negligence or any other reason, it is heartbreaking. Over the past year, there have been too many times where our officers have responded to a call of a child shot who was seriously injured or killed due to the negligence of adults who are trusted to protect them. As Lt. Woolfolk stated in this video update, the public needs to understand that we will hold all persons responsible when these incidents occur, and evidence is clear. And we will do everything in our power to ensure they are held accountable, to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, it is not our goal to add to the tragedy in making these arrests, but we must hold those accountable who’s recklessness or complacency leads to the loss of life. Atlanta, help us to help you. If you choose to be a gun owner, be responsible and properly secure your weapons.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.