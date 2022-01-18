Kansas City mayor wants to know ‘which barbecue for this week?’ for Chiefs vs. Bills bet

By Zoe Brown

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Mayor Quinton Lucas will get his first taste of Pittsburgh barbecue.

Mayor Lucas won a friendly bet with his counterpart in Steelers’ territory. Lucas wagered Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey that the Chiefs would beat the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he’ll send the Pittsburgh barbecue right over after Pittsburgh digs out from a snowstorm.

Once the wager of Pittsburgh BBQ arrives in Kansas City, Lucas will share the winnings with Kansas City healthcare workers.

Lucas is ready to make another bet with the mayor of Buffalo. He asked for help from local Kansas City barbecue lovers to decide which plate should be wagered this week.

“So far, we’ve actually done bets with Gates, with Bryant’s, Jack Stack, Q39 in the past,” Lucas said.

The best Kansas City BBQ debate is a popular discussion for Kansas Citians who will often passionately make the case for their choice. The mayor says he has a favorite but won’t reveal it.

Lucas asked for and received plenty of feedback on social media regarding which local BBQ should be bet next.

Whether you are at a BBQ joint in KCK or in KCMO, you’ll likely bump into an out-of-town visitor on a mission to check out a local’s recommendation.

“We heard there was good barbecue, so we walked over,” visitor David Trovarelli said. “The burnt ends are awesome.”

You can also quickly find a Chiefs fan with an opinion on what ‘Que Mayor Q. should wager next.

“I would say Slap’s. It’s good!,” Chief’s fan and Team Slap’s BBQ Theodeus Johnson said while taking home an order to go.

“I would say Arthur Bryant’s. They are a little bit smooth with it,” Chiefs fan and Team Arthur Bryant’s A’King Taylor said. “They come smooth with the sauce.”

“I think Gate’s is the place,” Chiefs fan and Team Gates BBQ Blossom Davis Robinson said.

Over at LC’s Bar-B-Q, Tausha Hammett has a suggestion too.

“LC’s would be a great pick,” Hammett said. “My grandfather is a KC BBQ legend. He started from something small. He created this amazing establishment. His legacy and his brand are the epitome of what Kansas City BBQ is.”

Hammett is carrying on her grandfather’s legacy in more ways than one.

“He made everything with love,” Hammett said.

Her grandfather L.C. Richardson passed away in Febuary of 2021. He was a 20-year Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder. Hammett is cheering for her grandfather’s favorite team with confidence.

“No matter what BBQ is selected the Kansas City Chiefs will pull out a win,” Hammett said.

