Family and dog safe after home slides off foundation

By KPTV Staff

BELLEVUE, Washington (KPTV) — Two people and their dog are safe after escaping their home after it slid off its foundation and collapsed near Seattle.

It happened early Monday morning in Bellevue.

The home ended up angled on a hillside after being moved off its foundation. The fire department was responding to reports of a water main break when they saw a home start to move.

Dozens of people were forced to evacuate the area after the slide.

Crew worked to reopen some of the nearby streets, but say the area near the collapsed home will remain closed for everyone’s safety.

