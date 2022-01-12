Over 300 pounds of marijuana seized in storage unit

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro detectives discovered seized hundreds of pounds of drugs inside a storage unit in Antioch on Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives executed a narcotics search at a storage unit rented by 36-year-old Sry Chanthalath on Tuesday evening. The storage facility is located on Hurricane Creek Blvd. in Antioch.

Detectives recovered approximately 334 pounds of marijuana and 128 pounds worth of marijuana THC vapes.

Chanthalath showed up at the facility while detectives searched his unit and arrested him. He admitted to detectives that the drugs belonged to him.

Metro Police charged Chanthalath with felony possession with intent to sell.

