MPD arrests man for allegedly stealing bleachers and dragging with his car

By LEE PECK

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A bizarre theft case lands a Mobile man in jail.

Mobile Police say they pulled over 60-year-old Michael McClellan Tuesday after an officer saw him dragging a set of stadium bleachers behind his car.

It happened in the middle of the day. The officer pulled McClellan over around 12:22 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue across from Catholic Cemetery.

McClellan was booked into Metro Jail about 45 minutes later and charged with theft of property first degree.

According to investigators, the bleachers were stolen from Lyons Park. They’ve since been returned.

At last check, McClellan was still in Metro Jail. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

