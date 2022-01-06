Washington County man found guilty of threatening to kill his mom, sentenced to 90 days

By KPTV Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 53-year-old man has been convicted of threatening to kill his own mother by stabbing her with a knife, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Charles Anderson was found guilty on Wednesday of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He was then sentenced to 90 days in jail and formal probation.

The district attorney’s office said the victim, who is Anderson’s mother whom he lived with in Washington County, contacted Elder Safe program to get information about a restraining order against her son. The victim reported her son was behaving erratically and often verbally abused her.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim hoped a judge would grant the order so that Anderson would be forced to move out.

Then on Nov. 3, 2021, the victim called her program specialist with Elder Safe to report Anderson was acting erratically again and she had concerns for her safety. The district attorney’s office said the victim spoke with a sheriff’s office employee and the employee could hear Anderson yelling obscenities in the background and could sense the victim was very afraid.

