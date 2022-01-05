NYPD Searching For Gunman Accused Of Killing Jennifer Ynoa And Her Dog Inside Brooklyn Bodega

By Web staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD released a new photo of the gunman they say killed a Brooklyn woman and her dog over the weekend inside a bodega.

Police sources tell CBS2 the victim was not the intended target, but rather an innocent bystander. Investigators believe the suspect may have been aiming for another man inside the store.

Security video captured the shooting around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Jennifer Ynoa, 36, and her dog, Blue, can be seen by the register before the gunman walks into the store and opens fire.

Police said Ynoa was shot in the stomach and collapsed on the sidewalk. Her dog was also killed.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with her boyfriend, who said the mother of three could not have been the intended target.

“She doesn’t have any enemies. She was supposed to walk the dog and supposed go to the store, probably get something to drink or something,” Carlton Busch said.

He said he spoke to her just before she left.

“Maybe I’ll see you later … nothing,” Busch added.

