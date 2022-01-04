St. John police investigating after 3 homes shot at on New Year’s Eve

By Gabbii King

LAPLACE, Louisiana (WDSU) — St. John Parish police are investigating an incident that left three LaPlace homes damaged from gunshots on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, deputies responded to the 100 block of Rosemary Court in LaPlace where they found three homes were struck by bullets. Police said no one was injured inside the homes.

Through investigation and review of video surveillance in the neighborhood, officers say they located four men matching the descriptions of the suspects in an abandoned residence in the 300 block of West Second Street in LaPlace.

According to police, officers also located four pistols, three handguns, a live handgun round, an empty handgun magazine, an AR pistol, a rifle with a cutoff stock, and a loaded AK-47 magazine. Police say four of the guns were previously reported stolen.

Based on the findings of the investigation, police said a judicial warrant was obtained for the arrest of a 17-year juvenile from LaPlace.

He was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The three others are being investigated as persons of interest in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Caroline Chevez at 985-359-8717 or the SJSO tips line at 985-359-TIPS.

