Police: Stolen election ballots found in Torrance was case of bank fraud, identity theft, not election interference

By KCAL KCBS Staff

TORRANCE, California (KCAL) — Police say the theft of more than 300 election ballots in Torrance last August was a case of identity theft and fraud, rather than attempt to impact the recall election.

Eduardo Mena, 34, was indicted this past month by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to Torrance police. The stolen ballots were found in Mena’s car, according to Torrance police.

Mena is currently in custody on state charges for an unrelated case.

