Police Searching For Missing Sun Valley Family

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SUN VALLEY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Los Angeles Police department is searching for a family of five that went missing from their Sun Valley home Monday.

The parents, Arely Anaya and Luis Avalos were under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services for drug use after both their three-week-old baby and Anaya tested positive for cocaine.

DCFS intended to remove the baby, Legend, and two other children four-year-old Prince Anaya and five-year-old King Anaya, away from their parents. DCFS notified LAPD about the investigation regarding general neglect and narcotics abuse on Dec. 27 and informed police of the pending order to place the children in protective custody as well as the pending arrest warrant for the parents.

However, when police arrived at the family’s residence at the 8900 block of Haddon Avenue in Sun Valley the family of five was gone.

Witnesses told police that the family fled with their children on Dec. 23. Witnesses also said they were aware of the DCFS investigation and the parents were worried their children would be taken away.

It is possible that the parents fled to Reno, Nevada.

LAPD asks if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of this family to call authorities at (818) 756-8861. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips may be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.