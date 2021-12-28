Metro Atlanta communities to invest in gun detection technology to fight crime

By ZAC SUMMERS

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — An Atlanta-based company will soon install gun detection technology in communities in metro Atlanta.

It’s called Raven. The rollout of the audio technology from Flock Safety comes as cities across America are grappling with gun violence.

“We think about audio as another vector in the crime-fighting solution,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock. “Think of the Raven like an Alexa. It’s using modern machine-learning to provide a cost-effective solution for cities of any size and influence.”

Langley said the technology can detect gunshots and other crime-related sounds including screeching tires and glass breaking. The device captures the noise and pushes it to the cloud for verification, offering police real-time evidence of a potential crime.

“It’s not recording human voices, not recording what’s happening,” said Langley. “It’s waiting for very loud activity and very specific frequencies.”

The device pairs with the company’s existing license plate readers, a network of cameras widely used in several metro cities.

“It’s about providing an officer that first step. We’re not trying to replace the detective or the investigative process,” Langley explained. “We’re trying to give them more actionable and objective evidence about what’s happening.”

Langley said data is kept for 30 days, allowing for every event, search or action taken to be audited by city officials. The devices are expected to start going up in communities in January. The company did not reveal specific cities.

