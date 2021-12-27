Officer assaulted by prisoner at Miami-Dade Police headquarters

By JOE ROETZ

DORAL, Florida (WSVN) — Surveillance video has been released showing an officer getting knocked unconscious after he was attacked by a prisoner.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the prisoner refused to follow orders while getting booked and fingerprinted Tuesday night at police headquarters in Doral and began punching the officer in the face in a holding cell.

Authorities said the prisoner continued with the brutal blows even after the officer lost consciousness.

Another employee, who was wearing an orange forensics shirt, ran into the holding cell to help. Backup officers arrived and helped take the suspect to the ground.

“It’s disturbing when you see the video. An unprovoked attack, that’s what that was. It wasn’t a fight, it was an attack that we could’ve easily had another funeral,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

This attack on law enforcement took place just days after another MDPD officer was attacked by a passenger during a big brawl at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade’s Police Director wrote in a statement: “This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts.”

The officer assaulted at police headquarters was checked out at the hospital and has since been released.

“This is an individual just like every other officer. Put on the uniform to go to work, said goodbye to their loved ones, and that could’ve been the last time,” said Zabaleta.

The suspect has been identified as Nestor Rodriguez, who was hospitalized Wednesday night.

