Man charged with murder following alleged shooting between relatives in North Carolina

WILLOW SPRING, North Carolina (WRAL) — A man was charged with murder following a deadly Wake County shooting on Christmas night.

Joey Christopher Bullock, 32, of Willow Spring, was charged after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said Bullock is related to the man killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:52 p.m. on Saturday in the 3200 block of Norman Blalock in Willow Spring.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting between the two men, but that Bullock was being “uncooperative with interviewing process.”

Bullock remained at Wake County Detention Center.

