Dogs rescued in mobile home fire

By KPIX Staff

ROHNERT PARK, California (KPIX) — Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire sparked by an unattended candle in Rohnert Park on Christmas, authorities said.

The homeowners were away during the holiday evening, but an alert neighbor reported the blaze about 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Loma Verde Lane in Las Casitas Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

A candle had been left lit on the home’s kitchen table and ignited a wreath surrounding it, officials said. A patrol officer arrived within three minutes of the call and spotted smoke coming from the home and a small fire on the kitchen table.

Crews from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Fire, with the assistance of the Rancho Adobe Fire Department, arrived and started putting out the blaze.

They searched the home and found two dogs inside and brought them to safety. The fire was confined to the kitchen table and a nearby wall, with heavy smoke damage to the home, fire officials said.

The mobile home was deemed unsafe and the residents stayed with family for the night. Fire officials warned that holiday decorations and candles are often the cause of fire when left unattended.

