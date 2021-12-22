Metro Council OK’s bill to allow alcohol on party buses in Tennessee

By CHUCK MORRIS

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Council approved a bill on third reading Tuesday night that will allow alcohol to flow again on Nashville party buses.

The Metro Beer Board now has the ability to issue a “bring your own beer” permit to enclosed vehicles.

In October, Metro Council voted to ban alcohol on unenclosed transportainment vehicles.

Metro Council decided to defer several other controversial issues on the agenda.

Among them, the use of license plate readers in Nashville like the ones used in Mount Juliet and Belle Meade. The Community Oversight Board had said they would advise the Council to vote against that proposal.

Council also decided to bump the “lights on” program that would provide vouchers for Metro Police to give to drivers with a broken taillight or turn signal instead of writing a ticket.

Tuesday’s meeting was the last of 2021 for the Council.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.