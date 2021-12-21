Inmate allegedly used slurs before attacking Black woman

By Lincoln Journal Star Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — A woman incarcerated at the Lancaster County Jail is alleged to have passed notes containing racial slurs before attacking a Black woman jailed in the same pod, according to court records.

Angela Maughan, a 44-year-old woman jailed on four counts of assault of a police officer, is now facing a second-degree assault charge for her alleged role in the incident.

Surveillance footage from the jail showed Maughan approach a 29-year-old inmate Dec. 16 and repeatedly punch her in the head and neck after the two had been talking from across the room, according to the affidavit for Maughan’s arrest.

The victim told police that she and Maughan had been acquaintances at the jail until, she said, Maughan began to cause issues with Black inmates by passing notes containing racial slurs.

She said Maughan was confronted about the slurs and seemed to take her anger out on the other inmate, who wasn’t seriously injured.

