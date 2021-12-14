Kansas student builds light display for teacher with cancer

By ABBY DODGE

EDGERTON, Kansas (KCTV) — From the Plaza lights to Christmas in the Park, people flock to displays throughout the holiday season.

One home in Edgerton has a light display that’s a labor of love.

“Just a great opportunity to continue the festive activities leading up to Christmas,” said Gardner resident Randy Gregorcyk. “The cause is even better, and I think it rings true with the Christmas spirit.”

Night after night 17-year-old Will Lewis makes sure every light in his family’s yard has its twinkle.

“We have a small fortune in extension cords,” said Will’s father Travis Lewis. “But, we really like how it turned out and we’re really proud of him.”

Will Lewis kept adding lights and blow up figurines to his family yard to draw a crowd.

At the entrance to their home off of Edgerton Road, Will is collecting donations for a teacher at his high school.

He’s never had a class with teacher Ashley Gorney, but she said hi to him every morning in the hallway. She has metastatic breast cancer and Lewis thought collecting money for her family would bring them some joy this holiday season.

“I just wanted to do this for my teacher because I wanted to give back to a good cause and help out during the difficult time,” said Will. “It makes all the work feel worth it to see people actually enjoying it.”

One of those people tonight was Ashley Gorney herself.

“It’s beautiful out here and this is just helping so tremendously,” said Gorney. “Not just financially, but everything.”

Gorney’s parents were in the car with her. They said this act and the others they’ve experienced after their daughter’s diagnosis have kept them moving forward.

“Gives you hope,” said Gorney’s mom Lora Olivier. “And, the community, couldn’t be in a better place right now.”

The display will be up through Christmas. You can view the lights at 18100 Edgerton Road, Edgerton Kansas. Donations can be sent to @Travis-Lewis-27256 on Venmo or dropped at the entrance of the display.

