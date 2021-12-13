FEMA’s Atlanta distribution center plays key role in tornado recovery effort

By REBEKKA SCHRAMM

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The team at FEMA’s Atlanta Distribution Center jumped into action Saturday as soon as they learned about the deadly tornadoes that devastated communities across six states.

“It was horrific,” said Janet Goldson, FEMA Atlanta’s deputy facility manager. “I woke up and saw it on the news and I was ready to come in and really support those survivors.”

Goldson gave CBS46 a tour of the facility Monday morning as a new shipment of tarps was coming in. She said at any given time, the facility has 270 tractor trailers loaded and ready to go.

“We shipped out 54 trailer loads of different commodities,” she said, “blankets, cots, tarps, generators.”

The 460,000 square foot facility – strategically positioned near the airport – is capable of sending emergency supplies to eight southeastern states, including one of the hardest hit: Kentucky.

“Knowing that I’m here to support and help disaster survivors to kind of get back to normalcy,” Goldson said, “it’s a great feeling.”

