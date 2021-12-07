Louisiana deputies train for low-light situations

By TW STARR

PLAIN DEALING, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office was conducting in some ‘low-light shooting’ training on Tuesday.

Deputies are put through a series of scenarios where they are forced to use different types of lighting conditions and flashlights to find the bad guys.

The idea is to put officers in situations they will face out on the street, so when it’s a real life or death situation for members of the community or these deputies they are ready for whatever comes there way.

“With over three-quarters of officer involved shootings occurring during a low-light situation, we want to make sure our officers are better prepared for most encounters that they may run into,” said Lt. Robert Teague, the range master.

“We train, train, train … with deadly force, which is what this is about today, we hope we never have to use. Obviously half of our force during night-time hours and darkness and so they’ve got to be prepared,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

The training took place at the old Plain Dealing Academy School.

