Therapy dog helps struggling North Carolina elementary school readers

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Wrigley, a certified therapy dog, and his owner and Title I assistant Emily McCullough visit North Buncombe Elementary School often. They work with reluctant readers who need more practice and encouragement.

McCullough said it’s a great way for students to build confidence in their reading.

“And when students can read more fluently, they can be better readers and comprehend better,” McCullough said.

The reading program has also helped Wrigley, who has quite the checkered past. His previous owner allowed him to wander and he was always getting into trouble and getting picked up by animal control.

McCullough adopted Wrigley from the Asheville Humane Society. He worked really hard to get his pet therapy certification, and now he spends a lot of his time helping people read and no longer gets into trouble.

