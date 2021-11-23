Kansas City students fight back against parent group who want certain books banned

By Jackson Kurtz

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — Students in the North Kansas City school district are fighting back against a parent group that wants the district to ban certain books.

The parents say the books are inappropriate.

Over a dozen students were at the district’s school board meeting, many passionately describing why it’s important to keep books on the shelves.

The school district says it pulled two books from its high school’s libraries after complaints from the Northland Parent Association, who felt the books were inappropriate for students.

The first book in question was “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which is a series of personal essays that depict sexual situations among boys and sexual abuse.

The other book was a graphic novel called “Fun Home,” which contained sexual acts with women and abuse.

As of Monday, the district has put those books back on the shelves.

Students that spoke at the meeting feel the books provide different perspectives, are educational and, offer diversity.

“I see no wrong in telling your child not to read a book, however to tell every child that is a violation to the rights of students,” said one student who spoke at the NKC school board meeting.

While parents against the books feel they should not be allowed in libraries.

“I understand their struggles and it’s not lost on me. But again those conversations are to be had at home, Only I have their intimate understanding as to what is and isn’t appreciated for my children,” said Ryan Utterback, a North Kansas City parent.

The district says right now the school board isn’t considering more books to be banned from libraries.

