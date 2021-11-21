Toy Run to benefit nearly 200 foster children in North Carolina

By WLOS Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Henderson County Toy Run took place Saturday, Nov. 20 at Bill Moore Community Park in Fletcher.

Hundreds of motorcyclists revved through the mountains with toys in hand — or riding behind them — for Henderson County children in need this holiday season.

Last year, in 2020 despite it being at the height of the pandemic, more than 600 bikers came together for this great cause.

Saturday, they lined up once again to parade out of Fletcher Park and head to the Henderson County Courthouse.

Organizers spoke about how this annual even hits close to home.

“My favorite part — I’m a previous foster parent, so my favorite part is, I love to give back, because when I was a foster parent, they helped me with my kids,” said Crystal Harris, with Henderson County Toy Run. “We are out there helping the children and this is my favorite part about it — I love to see the motorcycles, and that’s wonderful, but, we’re here helping the children.”

This year, more than 160 foster children throughout the county will benefit from the toy run.

