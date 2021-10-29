Veteran receive receives ‘Quilt of Valor’ for service

By Jackson Progress-Argus Staff

FLOVILLA, Georgia (Jackson Progress-Argus) — On Saturday, Oct 23, Flovilla resident and military veteran Robert Banks received a Quilt of Valor at Stark Tabernacle Holiness Church from the Victory (Jackson) Quilts of Valor (QOV) Guild. The quilt was made by members from the Lawrenceville QOV Guild.

A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

Banks served two tours overseas in Viet Nam and Iraq. The quilt signifies the thanks United States citizens offer Banks for his sacrifice while protecting our freedoms.

Throughout our country’s history, as service members left behind loved ones and home comforts to serve, they took mementos from home. Sometimes that item was a quilt. Building on that, Quilts of Valor, a grassroots organization, came from one mother’s dream.

n 2003 while Catherine Roberts’ son was deployed in Iraq she had a dream… in her words…

“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and wellbeing. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: quilts = healing.”

With more than quarter of a million quilts awarded to date, Quilts of Valor relies on volunteers and donations to cover those service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

More information on Quilts of Valor can be found on QOVF.org.

