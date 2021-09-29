Gov. to provide update on state employee vaccination mandate

CNN - regional

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The governor plans to provide an update on Connecticut’s state employee vaccination mandate.

Lamont announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees last month.

He said that all state employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get COVID tested on a weekly basis.

Medical or religious exemptions were available.

The mandate went into effect on Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.