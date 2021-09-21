Deputies arrest 15-year-old for posting bomb threat
By WEB STAFF
Click here for updates on this story
SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a teenager for making a threat on social media.
Deputies and the Shreveport Fire Prevention Bureau responded to a bomb threat at Byrd High School Monday afternoon, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
No bomb was found.
Detectives arrested a 15-year-old who posted the threat using a classmate’s social media account. She was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments