Woman speaks up after capturing security guards restraining man at bar on camera

By Cameron Taylor

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The woman who captured video of a Smyrna man being held to the ground by security guards at a downtown Nashville bar is speaking up.

She told us, the night out on Lower Broadway from a month ago now replays in her mind.

“When it was happening, I didn’t realize what was happening. I just saw a scuffle,” she said.

Metro police are investigating the circumstances surrounding 22-year-old Dallas Barrett’s death. They said he was involved in a fight with security staff on the roof area of the bar.

Police said staff at the bar told them Barrett became unruly and was told to leave.

“30 seconds and you’re already into it with security, I felt like he was targeted,” the witness said.

She felt it was important to speak up.

“Because what I saw was wrong and a lot of people, naturally, these kind of things get swept under the rug. What happened was not ok. It wasn’t ok,” she said.

The woman explained what she hopes happens by sharing the video.

“I just want the family to get the justice I feel like they deserve. I want awareness to be raised,” she said.

The hospitality group that represents Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row declined to comment.

