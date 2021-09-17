Man accused of killing 2-year-old

CNN - regional

By Adam Roberts and Cole Zimmerman

ROGERS, Arkansas (KHBS) — The Rogers Police Department arrested a Rogers man they accuse of killing a 2-year-old, according to a news release sent by Keith Foster, the department’s spokesperson.

Gustavo Enrique Peraza, 29, faces charges of capital murder and battery in the first degree. He was denied bail at a hearing on Thursday.

Police learned of the child’s death when Mercy Hospital notified them on Aug. 24, 2021.

An autopsy was conducted at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. According to a probable cause report, the result of that autopsy indicated that the child’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the child’s abdomen. The report also said the child sustained bruises, burns, and traumatic injuries to the colon and pancreas.

“What we know from the medical examiner and from the doctors that examined the child immediately before his death, we know that this was in their opinion non-accidental, it was caused by blunt-force trauma,” said Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecuting attorney. “That damage resulted in a condition called peritonitis and led to the child’s death.”

According to Smith, the victim is from Garfield.

Detectives investigated and obtained an arrest warrant for Peraza.

Peraza was booked into the Benton County Jail.

