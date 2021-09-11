New Jersey teacher stops out-of-control SUV heading towards students

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

LINDEN, New Jersey (WCBS) — A Linden teacher is being called a hero for stopping an out-of-control SUV headed straight towards a group of students.

The frightening incident was caught on video on the first day of school at Soehl Middle School.

Two teachers were standing on the sidewalk when a white SUV started rolling towards the students. That’s when teacher Valerie Tauriello jumped into the driver’s seat to stop the car.

“It was a scary moment. In the beginning, I’m like ‘Oh my god.’ I’m like, I told another teacher to get the kids away, there’s no one in the car, and then without hesitation, I said, ‘I have to get in that car. I have to stop that car,’” Tauriello said.

The car’s owner, a parent, also ran back, getting in front of the car to try to stop it.

The teacher was able to put the car in park, preventing anyone from getting hurt.

