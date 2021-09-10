Teacher accused of using racial slur in classroom

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A Newton County teacher’s job is in question after she was recorded using a racial slur in front of students.

It happened at Alcovy High School in Covington. The shocking video of art teacher Alexandrea Boyington has been viewed over 100,000 times.

CBS46’s Allen Devlin talked to students about the incident. The students are expressing hurt and anger.

“It was crazy to me. I was like, dang, she really said that and she said it like with no regret or anything,” said one student.

Another student said, “The video was surprising being that she was so comfortable and had the audacity to say the word not only once but twice. It baffled me.”

Over the weekend, Newton County School System administrators released a statement in response to CBS46’s inquiry about the video.

“Over the weekend, Newton County School System administrators received notification of a video circulating online that allegedly involved an Alcovy High School teacher making inappropriate statements in class. The teacher, Ms. Alexandrea Boyington, is currently on administrative leave pending outcome of the investigation.”

For some students, that’s not enough.

