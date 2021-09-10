Portland names newest bridge after iconic Simpsons character Ned Flanders

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty along with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon and CEO of Travel Portland, Jeff Miller, unveiled the name of the recently-completed pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Interstate 405.

Ned Flanders Crossing got its namesake from the beleaguered friend of Homer Simpson. The character was created by Portland native and Lincoln High School graduate Matt Groening.

Despite many unofficial Simpsons-related Portland locations, there has yet to be an official honor of the show and characters that have referenced the city for decades.

Ned Flanders Crossing, which opened to the public on June 4, is 24 feet wide and stretches 200 feet across I-405.

Designed for two-way pedestrian and bike traffic, the earthquake-resilient bridge also adds a seismic lifeline in the case of a major tremblor.

PBOT has installed new traffic signals along Northwest Flanders Street, at 14th and 16th avenues, along with a four-way stop sign at 15th Avenue to make it easy for pedestrians and people biking to access the bridge from both directions.

