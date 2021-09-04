Employees find deceased infant outside Milwaukee funeral home

CNN - regional

By Winnie Dortch

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A tragic discovery Friday morning, Sept. 3. Milwaukee police are investigating a dead infant found in a bag outside Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home.

Employees noticed a black tote bag in a corner up against the building’s wall. The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside.

“it’s horrifying,” Trina Hall said. She lives feet away from the scene.

Milwaukee police say the infant was just born and left there. The cause of death is still undetermined.

Hall says she wishes the person would have taken the baby to a hospital instead.

“There is a hospital on Green Bay there and there’s a hospital there.”

Executive director of The Parenting Network, Joyce Felker, says there are options available if people run into a situation like this.

“If someone is in the moment and they are considering what to do with an infant, Wisconsin law allows somebody to relinquish an infant in 72 hours to a police station, take them to a hospital.”

“We need to be prayerful, we need to stay prayerful, so things like this wont continue to happen,” Hall said.

Authorities are continuing to look for the infant’s parents. If you have any information, please call police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

