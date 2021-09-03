Thieves hit Shrine Club 4 times in recent days

CNN - regional

By Nick Sloan, Emily Rittman

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Jackson County Shrine Club is hopeful that you could help them find some items that were stolen from them.

In the past few weeks, there have been four break-ins at the club, resulting in the loss of various items.

The first theft resulted in the loss of two mini bikes and a “drifter” bike. Police recovered the drifter bike but not the two mini bikes.

In the following break-ins, a golf cart and two more mini-bikes were stolen.

A Shrine Club official told KCTV5 News the golf cart is used to transported older and disabled members of the club.

Police reports have been filed to the Independence Police Department. If you have any information, please contact them.

