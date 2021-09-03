Police sergeant dies after being swept away in flood waters

CNN - regional

By Mike Agogliati, Kaitlyn Naples, Courtney Zieller, Ashley RK Smith

WOODBURY,Connecticut (WFSB) — Police have released the name of a state police Sergeant who died after he was swept away in flood waters early Thursday morning in Woodbury.

Early Thursday morning, state police said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. from Sergeant Brian Mohl.

He told police his cruiser was taking on water near Jack’s Bridge in Woodbury, which is located near Three Rivers Park.

When search crews arrived, they found the cruiser but the trooper was not inside.

The found him hours later and rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital via LIFE STAR.

He was later pronounced dead.

Sergeant Mohl joined the State Police Training Academy on November 25, 1994, and graduated on June 1, 1995, with the 105th Training Troop.

He was assigned to Troop A in Southbury and transferred to Troop L in Litchfield after being promoted to Sergeant in May 2000.

He also served as Sergeant at Troop B in North Canaan, Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop H in Hartford before returning to Troop L in 2008.

“Just a difficult time. We are trying to help the family get through this difficult time,” said CT State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas.

Sergeant Mohl is the 25th Connecticut State Trooper to die in the line of duty.

State police were seen leaving Yale New Haven Hospital on Thursday afternoon where the trooper had been brought for treatment. The procession then traveled up I-91 north.

Multiple dive team units and search and rescue K-9s were all involved in the search Thursday morning.

Fire officials said nine fire departments responded, six boats were used, as well as three helicopters.

Woodbury fire officials said the area is prone to flooding, as there is a river nearby.

The water in the area was about 6 feet over flood stage, officials said.

