Cops arrest 15-yo in fatal grad party shooting

By Pat Reavy

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Salt Lake police announced Thursday that they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting a graduation party in June.

On June 6, Sean Amone, 20, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting about 1:40 a.m. at 1354 N. General Drive where a graduation party was being hosted at a house. Four other men, all 19 or 20 years old, were also shot and injured, according to police.

All five were recent graduates of West High School.

The 15-year-old boy is believed to be the shooter in that incident and he was arrested on June 8, Salt Lake police said in a statement Thursday. The boy’s name has not been released.

The announcement came a day after Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall met with members of the Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander community. According to police, the meeting was “to start a reconciliation, rebuild relationships and to provide additional updates” on the homicide investigation. It was during that meeting that Brown revealed that an arrest had been made.

“In June, and in response to the fatal shooting, the Salt Lake City Police Department launched a twice-monthly meeting with the Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander community,” police said. “The purpose is to build trust and to ensure understanding and respect of the proud cultural differences in our community.”

Police say they have kept in contact with Amone’s family to update them on major developments in the case. The family was notified of the 15-year-old’s arrest when it happened, according to police.

Brown said the shooting is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 801-700-3000. Police declined to say whether detectives were looking for additional suspects.

