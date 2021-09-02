Man left paralyzed after being shot during drive-by pleads for help in finding suspect

CNN - regional

By Roxie Bustamante`

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Houston man’s life forever changed after he was shot during a drive-by shooting in his own neighborhood. An arrest warrant has since been issued for the suspect, but he remains on the run.

It all happened around 12:40 a.m. on June 28 in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive near the Greenspoint area.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two men shot, including 30-year-old Anthony Perez, who was shot in the back.

Due to his injury, Perez is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“The doctors, they pretty much said I would never walk again,” Perez said. “It’s been extremely stressful.”

Perez recently received a notification from a Houston Police Department victim assistance coordinator letting him know that a suspect in the case was identified.

According to court documents, an arrest warrant was issued for Kenneth Wayne Rodgers II more than two weeks ago.

Rodgers still hasn’t been found or shown up in court for a separate case.

“I’m not going to say I’m not for second chances,” Perez said, referring to his own run-ins with the law. “However, when you take that second chance, and you’re given a third, and a fourth and a fifth chance, and you squander it repeatedly, you don’t deserve any more chances.”

In the weeks following the drive-by shooting, the community joined Perez in a march demanding for the violence in their neighborhood to stop.

Perez said he is grateful for the community members who donated to his GoFundMe and continues to help him through the painful process of therapy and recovery.

However, Perez will never be able to walk again.

“If I can’t walk for the duration of my life, [Rodgers] shouldn’t be able to walk,” said Perez.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, between June and July of this year, the community has helped police arrest 31 suspects and help solve 64 cases.

Perez said he wants justice and hopes to be a voice for other victims like himself, waiting for their day in court.

“This case needs to go straight to trial, because I want my day in court,” Perez said, “That is the only way I’m going to sleep comfortably at night.”

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information on Rodgers. You can report a tip and remain anonymous by calling 713-222-8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers’ website.

