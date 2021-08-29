15 And Mahomies Foundation unveils new playground in park honoring Dr. Martin Luther King

CNN - regional

By Greg Payne

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kids in Kansas City has a brand-new state of the art playground that they unveiled today at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park.

“This park was really a blank slate; it was a lot of green space and it gave us the opportunity to customize it create something that was one of a kind. Also, we wanted to make sure we bring some honor to the way Dr. King was recognized here in KC,” says Marques Fitch, the Executive Director of 15 and Mahomies Foundation.

What better way to honor him than introducing this playground to the city, on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s famous ‘I have a dream speech’.

The playground was a combined effort of city leaders, parks and rec, and various others, including Kansas City Chiefs own number fifteen Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes says this playground falls in line with his vision for his foundation.

“For the quick turnaround of only being in this city for such a short time, I’m truly proud to have Marques and these people behind me that can really go out there and make this vision come true,” says Patrick Mahomes.

It’s a vision that’s already turned into a fan favorite of the kids in the area who were enjoying everything from the slides to the swings.

Officials from the 15 and Mahomies Foundation say the playground is all-inclusive and can be enjoyed by everyone.

