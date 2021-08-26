Suspect running from police crashes into parked truck

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Investigators said a man running from police crashed into a parked truck, sending it onto its side.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Springhill Avenue at Moffett Road.

According to MPD, an officer spotted a Camaro going 80 to 90 mph on Moffett Road near Forest Hill and turned on the blue lights.

Police said the Camaro driver stopped, but then took off speeding east on Moffett. The officer called off the chase and backed off due to the heavy traffic on the roads at the time.

A few minutes later, police were called to the Advance Auto Parts on Springhill Avenue where the suspect crashed into a parked pickup truck.

Officers said the suspect ran off, but they know who he is.

