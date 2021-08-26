First responder asks people to consider vaccine after severe COVID-19 diagnosis

CNN - regional

By Helena Battipaglia

Click here for updates on this story

COVINGTON, Kentucky (WLWT) — A Northern Kentucky first responder is saying his previous opinions were wrong after contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Covington Fire Lt. Jimmy Adams said he chose not to get the vaccine, largely due to his political views and beliefs.

About two weeks ago, he received his COVID-19 diagnosis. Adams said he assumed he’d be OK considering he exercises regularly and doesn’t have underlying health conditions. Before long, though, he was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital by ambulance.

“And here I am, a 50-year-old man, in reasonably decent shape, and it knocked me for a loop far greater than I ever thought,” Adams said. “My CT scan proved I had bilateral pneumonia in both lungs, and I was going to be admitted at this hospital.”

The painful experience prompted him to write a series of updates on Facebook.

“I would not wish this illness on my worst enemy in the world,” one post read, in part.

Another read in part, “I have had my opinions over the last year. I was wrong.”

“I’m not afraid to eat a little crow and say, ‘hey, I made a mistake, don’t be me,” Adams said.

He said his hospital stay opened his eyes.

“I’m pretty sure that I would not have felt as bad getting the shot, as I did for the last week,” Adams said.

He said he wants every person to make their decisions for the right reasons.

“I can’t unring the bell for myself, but if one person I’m close to says, ‘hey, I know Jimmy pretty well and he has made it a point to understand that I should look at this in a different light, and they get the vaccination and it keeps someone from going through what I went through, then that’s a win,” Adams said.

Adams said he respects people’s choice if they don’t believe the vaccine is right for them. He said he just hopes the decisions are made for the right reasons, not based on politics or ego.

Adams’ wife also contracted COVID-19. She is vaccinated, however, and did not experience the severe symptoms her husband did.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.