Dog rescue warns of deadly plant after two dogs died

CNN - regional

By Kim Powell

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Two dogs died after eating parts of a deadly plant that flew into their yard during a monsoon storm last week. Janine Amity, a dog owner who also runs Pibbles and FamBam Rescue, wants to use this painful lesson to warn others about the Red Giant Castor.

“We had no idea that tree was there and we could see it. Once we knew what it was, it was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s right there,'” said Amity. “All we can do now is advocate and tell people about this tree and make sure people know about it.”

Pibbles and FamBam Rescue focuses on pit bulls who have medical needs or are seniors. Wilfred came to them as a rescue last year and was recovering from valley fever. Grace, was Amity’s own dog. Amity says Wilfred and Grace were the best of friends.

Last Monday, after a monsoon storm blew through the valley, Amity woke up to a mess in her yard. “Nothing came down but just leaves everywhere like a tornado came through,” Amity explained. “We go out at 6 o’clock in the morning, and I saw these pods but didn’t know what they were, and Wilfred did try to pick them up, and I said ‘don’t, don’t touch that.’ And I kind of threw it in the grass.”

Wilfred and Grace have a doggy door and are free to go in and out as they please. When Amity came home after a doctor’s appointment, she discovered that Wilfred had thrown up. At the time, Amity didn’t think much of it because Wilfred has some stomach issues already. When Wilfred threw up again, Grace ate some of it before Amity discovered it.

As Amity cleaned it up, Wilfred became sicker and sicker. “I was like, wait, did he eat something? Because he also had like his face looked a little like swollen, almost like he’d gotten into something and I was like, ‘dude, what did you get into?’ And I’m looking and I’m like, was it that thing? The thing that was all spiky? And I’m looking all over my yard, and I can’t find them,” Amity said.

She immediately called around to veterinarians, who were mostly stumped as to what it could be. “My other vet, one of their wives is a horticulturist, so like for planting and they’re like that’s a Red Giant and that’s a ricinus tree with ricin,” Amity said.

She then called the ASPCA Hotline, who said to get her dogs to an emergency vet. All they could do, though at that point, was supportive care.

Wilfred and Grace were given fluids, and their stomachs were pumped. Amity said both dogs appeared to be their normal selves, but vets were doubtful. Day by day, both dogs got sicker. Wilfred died on Thursday during a blood transfusion, and Grace had to be euthanized the next day.

“Only a small amount can be pretty toxic. It’s not a death sentence, about 10% of dogs die or are euthanized because of this, but it is pretty serious,” said Dr. Rachael Kreisler, an associate professor of shelter medicine and epidemiology at Midwestern University in Glendale. “It doesn’t take that many seeds to poison a medium-sized dog.”

Dr. Kreisler said it’s worse for dogs who are chewers if the beans or seeds are broken up when they ingest them. She says at first, much like with Amity’s case, the symptoms are nonspecific signs and could be missed.

“So they have a decreased appetite, they’re maybe drinking a little bit more, they’re probably maybe a little bit weak,” Dr. Kreisler explained. “The reason it’s such a bad thing for the body is that it stops you from making protein.”

Dr. Kreisler says time is of the essence if you think your pet ate something poisonous and you should call your vet and the ASPCA Hotline right away. She said other toxic plants in Arizona include sago palms, oleanders and lilies.

“The veterinarian may direct you to induce vomiting, but please don’t do it on your own,” Dr. Kreisler suggested. Amity said she found the Red Giant Castor in her neighbor’s yard, who happens to be a landscaper. He said he had no idea the plant was so dangerous and removed it right away.

“They didn’t know what it was and they feel horrible, and I don’t blame them. It’s just frustrating–we have control over what’s in our yard in terms of knowing what’s growing and knowing what’s poisonous and what’s not, but we don’t have control over what’s in other people’s yards,” said Amity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.