11-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run caught on camera

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car while walking home from school and police are now searching for the driver who left the area.

Video from a home security camera shows the boy crossing the street before being struck by a black SUV. The kid was lifted off the ground and launched several feet before landing back in the roadway.

The boy suffered a minor concussion, bruised ribs, chipped his knee cap and had several lacerations, according to his mother.

“My son is traumatized and I am so hurt that this woman would not stop to see if my child was ok,” the mother wrote on Facebook.

The video shows that the driver of the SUV did stop the vehicle and open the car door, but it is unclear if they checked on the boy before they drove off.

The crash took place on W. Acacia Street, going towards S. Main Streer, in Salinas.

The Salinas Police Department is investigating the incident.

